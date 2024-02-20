5,532 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 84.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

