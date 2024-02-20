4,900 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.3 %

KSS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.63. 909,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,773. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

