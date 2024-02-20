48,500 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 112.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 137.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 71.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Down 1.0 %

IPAR stock opened at $150.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.44 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IPAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $2,138,095. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.