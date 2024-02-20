3,192 Shares in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Acquired by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,605,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,709,000 after buying an additional 2,019,398 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 384,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock remained flat at $65.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 373,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,069. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

