19,081 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

