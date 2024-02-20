15,494 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,047 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $4,803,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,843,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 307.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Shares of FSP opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.