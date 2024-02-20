13,352 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,886,000 after buying an additional 235,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,224,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,862,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

