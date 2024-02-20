13,300 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Bought by Forest Avenue Capital Management LP

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000. Saia comprises approximately 2.4% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Saia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Saia by 1,684.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.89.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $17.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $523.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,424. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $571.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $464.64 and a 200-day moving average of $426.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

