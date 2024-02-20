1,257,118 Shares in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,257,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Microvast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MVST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microvast by 310.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 2,930,690 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Microvast by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,490,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microvast by 250.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,844 shares during the period. 22.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MVST traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 395,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $283.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.50. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

