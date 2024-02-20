11,654 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Purchased by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

BATS JCPB traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. 465,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

