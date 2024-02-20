1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading 3.5% Higher

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.04. 92,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 485,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $646.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,455.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 686,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 538,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,579,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after acquiring an additional 528,812 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 547.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 341,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at $3,621,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

