Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $39,665.75 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,104,644,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,104,590,654 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05157141 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14,582.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

