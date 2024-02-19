WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $46.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. WPP has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 332,914 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in WPP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 183,955 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth $7,486,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in WPP by 732.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 119,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,455,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

