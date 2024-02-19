Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BMEZ opened at 15.87 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 16.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.67.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 206,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.86 per share, for a total transaction of 2,868,645.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,743,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately 190,489,137.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,487,671 shares of company stock worth $51,357,701.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

