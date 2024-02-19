Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLNE. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.
Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.
