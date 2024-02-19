WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 74 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $709,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $862.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $742.73 and its 200-day moving average is $625.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.90 and a fifty-two week high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $32,659,800 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

