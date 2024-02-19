WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 41 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $34,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,282.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,209.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,025.68. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $650.00 and a 52-week high of $1,336.39. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,778 shares of company stock worth $14,707,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

