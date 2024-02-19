WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,470 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Matson were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth $78,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $117.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.35. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $122.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

