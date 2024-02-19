WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 13,136 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Celestica were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $39.53 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CLS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.