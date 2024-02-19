WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 114 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $326.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.97 and its 200-day moving average is $273.53. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $333.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.