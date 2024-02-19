WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $452,000 Investment in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,231 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Limbach by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limbach by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMB opened at $44.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $489.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

