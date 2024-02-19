WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $443,000 Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 361.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 59,150 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,647.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

