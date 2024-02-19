Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 186.9% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 202,539 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,411,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,849,000 after purchasing an additional 527,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,171,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 457.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,197. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

