Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$0.65

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.75.
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.
