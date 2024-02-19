Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,173,000 after acquiring an additional 66,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,459,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $2,396,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 47.5% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

