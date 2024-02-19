Wells Fargo & Company Trims Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price to $161.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a peer perform rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.90.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $147.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $225.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

