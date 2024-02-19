Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Trimmed by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $51.91. 24,359,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,727,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $52.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

