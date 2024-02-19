Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $2.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATUS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a buy rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.48.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATUS

Altice USA Stock Performance

ATUS stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after buying an additional 263,465 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after buying an additional 4,083,604 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 163.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Altice USA by 916.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074,653 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.