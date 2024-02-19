Wells Fargo & Company Increases Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $210.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.38.

Shares of SWAV opened at $262.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.67. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $694,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $694,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,607.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,490,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,575. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

