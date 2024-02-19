Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $62.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.52 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

