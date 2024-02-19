Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $104.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.46.

ACGL stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

