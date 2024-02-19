Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,836 shares of company stock worth $6,042,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

