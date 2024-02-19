Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $179.00 at Scotiabank

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $146.50 to $179.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCN. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.5 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $167.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $168.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.83.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,980,000 after acquiring an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,494 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,361 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.