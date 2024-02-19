Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $169.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.31.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $167.87 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.83. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,410,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,240,887,000 after buying an additional 356,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,897,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,473,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.