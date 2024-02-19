Walmart (WMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 01/31/2024 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $170.36 on Monday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $171.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.69.

Walmart shares are going to split on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $1,503,866.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,395,556.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $1,503,866.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,395,556.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,898,331 shares of company stock valued at $924,736,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.38.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

