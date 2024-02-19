Walmart (WMT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $176.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Europe from $169.00 to $175.00.

2/14/2024 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.36. 7,457,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $171.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.69.

Shares of Walmart are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at $29,565,756.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,898,331 shares of company stock worth $924,736,291. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

