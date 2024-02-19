Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

NYSE WNC opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.65%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

