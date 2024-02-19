Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.5% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Wabash National Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $26.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

