Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Therapeutics
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.