Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.55 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $332.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

