Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of VIPS opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.38. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Natixis bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

