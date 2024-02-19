Viper Energy (VNOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Viper Energy to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.