Verasity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.98 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $76.88 million and $15.98 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

