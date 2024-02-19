Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.43.

VECO stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,208,900. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

