Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $153.62 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $154.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average is $143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.