Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $266.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.08. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $268.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

