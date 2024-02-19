Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Boosted by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 102,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 125.1% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,504,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.42. 2,517,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,427. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

