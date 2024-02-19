Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises 3.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EDV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 291,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

