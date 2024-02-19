Valneva’s (VALN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Valneva Trading Down 4.3 %

VALN stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $553.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. Valneva has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Get Valneva alerts:

Institutional Trading of Valneva

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.