Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.66. The stock had a trading volume of 206,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,227. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

