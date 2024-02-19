Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.12%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
