Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.14. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $100.59.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

